Editor:
The strange 1/15/19 piece by Callan Payton regarding his notions of wolf behavior deserves a response.
He cites an Wyoming incident in 2016 where wolves killed 19 elk (nearly all calves) at a feeding site as evidence that wolves kill beyond their need to survive and therefore (apparently) are to be feared, blamed, criticized … not sure what his point is.
He goes on to cite other "examples" where wolves killed ungulates and domestic animals with no apparent recognition that wolves are obligate carnivores. They were created (if you're religious) or evolved to be meat-eaters. That's their nature. No surprise there.
Mike Jimenez, Northern Rockies wolf coordinator for USFWS was quoted in the Jackson Hole Daily as saying, "This kind of event is very rare." John Lund, Wyoming Game and Fish Department supervisor was quoted in the same story thusly, "Normally one or two elk a night here and there is no big deal, but 19 in one night is fairly rare." Dr. Ralph Maughan stated in the Idaho State Journal 4/10/16 that the Wyoming elk population was 114,600, 44 percent higher than management objective.
Doug Smith, Yellowstone National Park Project Leader for wolf reintroduction has estimated that wolves in the greater Yellowstone region kill 8,000 to 11,000 elk per year … which is part of a wolf's natural diet. In 2016, humans killed over 25,000 elk according to Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Interestingly, Mr Payton made no mention of what humans do to wolves, coyotes and other wildlife species. Talk about killing for "fun" or malicious intent: coyote killing contests, running coyotes over with snowmobiles and bashing their heads against the machine , shooting large mammals with bows and arrows, killing indiscriminately with poisons, snares, shooting coyotes out of airplanes … on and on. No room to talk.
It's very clear that humans are the most prolific, least disciplined predator on the planet and most in need of control and management. In short, Mr. Payton's commentary is nothing more than the pot attempting to call the kettle black.
By the way, Nevada does not have an established wolf population. Someday I hope it does.
Donald Molde
Reno
