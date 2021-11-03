Letter: Response to coyote bounty plan

Editor:

Your story about the Elko County Commission considering a bounty on coyotes to (try to) enhance mule deer populations deserves comment.

Every year in Nevada, approximately 10,000 coyotes die from all causes. The two largest sources of mortality are fur trappers and Wildlife Services, both of whom report their kill. Random coyote killing is not reported so the known kill numbers are actually low.

Over the past 20 years in Nevada, approximately 200,000 coyotes have died while mule deer numbers have declined from 135,000 to about 85,000 currently.

In the past 20 years, the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners has spent about $5 million on specific predator programs, targeting coyotes and lions for the sake of mule deer enhancement. Over 10,000 coyotes and more than 200 mountain lions have been killed in a forlorn and fruitless effort to "create" mule deer.

It would make much more sense for the wildlife commission to take the predator fee money, match it 3:1 with federal excise tax dollars and spend it on habitat improvement, mule deer research and other activity that would probably bear more fruit.

The fact is that Nevada had no mule deer for practical purposes until the early 1900s. Only twice in our recorded history have mule deer numbers exceeded 200,000 animals: in the mid-1960s and mid-1980s ... two very odd times in our state's history.

Tony Wasley, NDOW Director, published a Mule Deer Monograph in 2004 that is still the best accounting of the status of mule deer in this state. It is available on NDOW's website.

His concluding comment in that monograph is that habitat is the key to mule deer success, not the killing of coyotes or lions.

In fact, much of what we do with coyotes in Nevada creates more coyotes of the wrong kind. We need a coyote management plan that makes sense and takes account of current science and available data to have more deer and fewer coyote issues.

Donald Molde

Reno

