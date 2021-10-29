Letter: Response to 'Greatness of America'

Dear Ms. Homer:

I have to think that the points you've made with your letter were made completely tongue-in-cheek. You've quoted a book that refers to the European settlers as "brave" victims of "indian violence". To think that you would quote such an overtly racist text in seriousness is disheartening.

Let's say I like your house. I want your house, and I think that because I want your house I am entitled to it. At my house, the taxes are too high and I don't like that my roommate feels entitled to choose my religion. I think that I would be happier and have more freedom if I just went ahead and lived in your house instead of mine. I don't care that you live in that house, I want it.

So, I am going to come to your house, with weapons, and take it. We refer to that as ... armed robbery. You are justifying the armed robbery and wholesale slaughter we committed on the people that already inhabited this land. Today, we sentence people to death when they steal from others and kill them. However, we have been sold this fairytale that "manifest destiny" entitled the Europeans to commit armed robbery and genocide against entire groups of inhabitants of the Americas.

Free market? If by free market you mean that the working class can be forced into servitude to make government cheese for the Corporate elite to dine on while the masses starve, sure. We are as free market as it gets. A free market would not extend bailouts and golden parachutes to the corporations that drove the world economy into the ground.

The growth of the top one percent for the last 30 years has been protected, by the government, while the middle class has been summarily exterminated. Of course, extermination is the basis of greatness that you seem to be touting, so, that is in keeping with the ideal of greatness of which you cling to. Once again, if that is greatness? Leave me out.

Samantha Carbury

Spring Creek

