Letter: Response to 'greatness' part 3

Ms. Homer:

Each of your letters have provided ample evidence of the solipsism that runs rampant in American culture. You’ve demonstrated the epitome of face-palming embarrassment that our culture in neck deep in.

You could simply tell us each to watch Fox News for a history lesson, or better yet read a history book written by one of their talk-show hosts (a special thanks to Nick Offerman for that witty observation) and save all involved a good deal of time. While you are very good at regurgitating information easily found in a search of the internet, it’s clear that the ability to ingest the found information, contemplate and follow to a logical conclusion is entirely absent in this case.

“Massacre” by Indians. Uhm, a bunch of guys with guns and cannons were massacred by some guys throwing sticks? I could have sworn that the idiom goes “don’t bring a knife to a gunfight” and that, well, the Native American ended up being largely eradicated from every place they once inhabited.

It would take so many leaps of imagination and logic to even get to “massacre” by Indians upon white people. I mean, in reality, they were only utilizing the stand your ground laws that enable white people to shoot, well, whomever they please. It’s okay for mediocre white men to shoot at anything they want and get away with it to protect “their domain”, but not the people whose entire country we're invading? The goose and the gander, etc.

Samantha Carbury

Spring Creek

