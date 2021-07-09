Letter: Response to letter on patriotic event

Editor:

To Jan Boyer,

In regard to your letter to the editor published on July 8th.

I took exception to your characterization of the Arise event held at the Elko City Park celebrating becoming the 2nd Constitutional County with Lander County being the first. In your letter you describe statements that in your opinion the people speaking were out of line comparing the Robert David Steele, Arise event to Grant Gerber’s freedom rallies in Elko during the '90s.

By reading your descriptions of the Arise event, I would assume you did not attend this rally but derived your information from articles in the Elko Daily Free Press.

First, The rally was to celebrate the Elko County Commissioners' declaration of Constitutional security and joining the “Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association”.

Second, The Arise Tour with speaker Robert David Steele are sharing a message of Truth and Love and celebrating the American spirit while protecting our “God Given Rights” set forth in the “Declaration of Independence”. Grant Gerber also supported our American values, was an Outstanding Patriot leaving no doubt that the people of Elko County loved him. Few men worked at restoring American values as hard as Grant Gerber.