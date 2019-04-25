Editor:
Mike Laughlin, while I agree with you wholeheartedly I must disagree with how you perceive the Republican voter in all this.
For years we were plagued by a Democratic president that shut down national parks, placed environmental regulations on grazing, mining and anything to do with growth. We also had Harry Reid who never went to northern Nevada unless it was a campaign stop.
The Nevada Republican voters responded in 2016, unfortunately our vote does not really count up here. We have one electoral college in Nevada and that's Las Vegas. Hillary won that part of Nevada, Trump won the rest but unfortunately the population of Las Vegas is more that the rest of the towns combined in Nevada.
Tony Hughes
Elko
