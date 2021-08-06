Letter: Response to Mr. Harris

Editor:

For clarity, I am Lee Hoffman, Chairman of the Elko County Republican Party referenced in Mr. Harris’s Guest Commentary of August 5.

I worked for Newmont for 32 years as an engineer and middle manager, never made the “executive” pay grade. Nevertheless, Mr. Harris’s comments about my mining background are totally irrelevant to what he calls ethical issues with the ECSD Board of Trustees.

I have commented at the School Board, Elko County Commission and Elko City Council many times over the last months. I have represented myself, not the County Party. Mr. Harris implied that my speaking to the ECSD Board of Trustees was, in some way, “unethical”. I did not behave in any way unethically. I was polite, non-accusatory, spoke only when recognized by the chair, and I expressed concerns that I believe are shared by many Elko County residents. I am allowed to speak to our elected officials. This is my right and responsibility as an American citizen and as dictated by the Nevada Open Meeting Laws.