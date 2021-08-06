Letter: Response to Mr. Harris

Editor:
For clarity, I am Lee Hoffman, Chairman of the Elko County Republican Party referenced in Mr. Harris’s Guest Commentary of August 5.
I worked for Newmont for 32 years as an engineer and middle manager, never made the “executive” pay grade. Nevertheless, Mr. Harris’s comments about my mining background are totally irrelevant to what he calls ethical issues with the ECSD Board of Trustees.
I have commented at the School Board, Elko County Commission and Elko City Council many times over the last months. I have represented myself, not the County Party. Mr. Harris implied that my speaking to the ECSD Board of Trustees was, in some way, “unethical”. I did not behave in any way unethically. I was polite, non-accusatory, spoke only when recognized by the chair, and I expressed concerns that I believe are shared by many Elko County residents. I am allowed to speak to our elected officials. This is my right and responsibility as an American citizen and as dictated by the Nevada Open Meeting Laws.
I have never encouraged the School District to “defy” the Governor’s mandates. I have stated to each of these boards that I understand they are bound by laws and funding mechanisms. I have encouraged them to find ways to help us protect our freedoms and our children’s futures. I have never stated that they should simply “defy”.
The ECSD Board of Trustees wrote a letter to the Governor asking for more local control and I applauded that action. I asked the City and County to show support for the School Board’s request, and both of those entities did so. There is nothing unethical about that. I will continue to attend meetings and provide comment where I believe it appropriate or helpful.
I don’t know if the other individuals Mr. Harris called out in his commentary will choose to respond, but I suggest that Mr. Harris make sure of his facts before accusing others of being unethical. Just because you disagree with someone does not mean they are unethical. See you at the next meeting!