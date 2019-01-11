Editor:
This letter is in response to Senator Cortez Masto’s statement.
Greetings Senator; I respectfully disagree with your claim in the Elko Daily Free Press (January 10) that President Trump’s speech on Tuesday “like TV drama … was fiction.” Recall your history when Obama stated in 2005, "We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked." Then during 2009 Schumer stated, "Illegal immigration is wrong, plain and simple.” How about Hillary Clinton during her 2015 presidential run saying "I voted numerous times when I was a senator to spend money to build a barrier to try to prevent illegal immigrants from coming in."
Even you Democrats knew there was a crisis situation at our southern border and were for a border barrier, before you were against it.
Then you claim it is President Trump who is “holding federal workers in Nevada and across the country hostage over five billion dollars for his boarder wall boondoggle.” Allow me to refresh your memory, again. President Trump Tweeted, “I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works!”
Trump is right, a border wall is a necessity, not a boondoggle. The Democrats' insistence to block Trump’s efforts at all cost is the cause of the ongoing government shutdown.
S. Barr
Elko
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.