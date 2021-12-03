Letter: Response to vaccine mandate article

Editor:

In response to the November 25, 2021 article “Unvaccinated state workers could face monthly surcharges,” please research and consider the following:

1. This Covid-19 injection is still in the experimental phase and needs longitudinal data to determine efficacy. It has not been fully FDA approved. The bait and switch of the FDA’s approval of Comirnaty (which is not available in the United States) and marketing it as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine comforted many who still believe in the integrity of these governmental agencies. However, the injection currently in use is not yet a "vaccine" and is authorized for emergency use only.

2. Current trending indicates the Covid-19 injection does not prevent disease transmissibility. The VAERS data (even though significantly underreported) show alarming and severe reactions are occurring. Who's liable if it's mandated by PEBP or other agencies and businesses, and an employees has an adverse reaction such as myocarditis, miscarriage or dies?

3. The mandate does not allow for exemptions for those with natural immunity which has been shown in every scientific study to be more effective than the injection at protecting someone, and it also is better at preventing the spread of Covid.

4. This mandate has no scientific justification and is more political than health and safety based. Governmental bureaucracies have no authority to circumvent the full legislative process at the state level. It is not a function of the federal government or bureaucrats to mandate anything based on the 10th Amendment of the United States Constitution.

5. Finally, forcing or coercing unvaccinated people to inject an experimental injection is unconstitutional at best and criminal at worst. The level of coercion by many in the public and private sector is a crime against humanity and the Nuremburg Code. Employers and government agencies that continue to force or incentivize this experimental injection will be held accountable criminally and through class action lawsuits.

Amy Nelson

Battle Mountain

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0