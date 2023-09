Editor:

I want to know why cooks in this town do NOT wear hair nets? It’s disgusting to pick out a hair from my salad.

Health department should demand that they do, as well as managers. It’s law in California and Southern Nevada, and I’m sure many more states.

Frankly, when going in restaurants the first thing I look for is if the cook has on a hair net, which they don’t and it’s gross! Someone fix that!

James Hall

Spring Creek