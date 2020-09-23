Letter: Returning to In-person school

Editor:
Elko County teachers are working hard and doing their best in a difficult situation. However, online learning is not working well for our community. We need to return to in-person school as soon as possible.
There are many problems with online school. I only mention a few.
Students are missing out on valuable parts of an education that cannot be duplicated online. Some of these are science labs, group projects, hands-on learning, art and PE with proper supplies, and access to the amazing vocational offerings in our schools.
Our most vulnerable students are suffering the most. Giving a Chromebook and hotspot to students does little if they don’t have someone at home who knows how to use technology or who doesn’t speak English or who works during the day. Children with IEPs are at a great disadvantage. Learning gaps are widening.
Parents are struggling. Their mental health and jobs are being impacted. Many employers are scrambling to find workers because their employees have had to quit or drastically reduce hours so they can help their children learn. Some parents can’t do this financially and are dealing with feelings of guilt and frustration.
While everyone agrees that having kids in school is the best option, I recognize that there are some objections to this.
Teachers and administrators could be held liable. This is certainly a valid fear. But Elko County and Clark County are the ONLY districts in Nevada that aren’t providing at least a hybrid model of in-person instruction. They have the same governor we do. If they can do it, so can we.
Teachers fear for their health. That, of course, is a very significant issue. However, lots of community members fear for their health but have had to return to work because they need to get paid. I'm sure doctors, receptionists, retail workers, miners, bar tenders, Boys and Girls Club employees, Highland Manor employees, anyone who works in the community has fears for their health. The teachers I’ve talked to are eager to return to in-person instruction, but those with dangerous pre-existing conditions will need to do what someone in the private sector in the same situation would need to do: retire or find another job. Teachers are essential workers!
Some parents don’t feel comfortable sending their children to school. Those parents have other good options. They could use the district online curriculum or homeschool.
Time spent cleaning reduces instructional time. Time spent on internet issues and figuring out technology also greatly reduces instructional time! Teachers necessarily are spending a lot of classroom time walking their students through accessing instructional content, taking attendance, and submitting assignments.
The hybrid model will cause teachers to work even more hours. Our teachers are amazing! They have been trained in distance learning. They are already skilled at in-person learning. There will be challenges, but I know they can successfully combine the two! Teachers could provide the same instruction on A and B days and assign work to be completed at home on the “off” days. Much to parents' relief, many of these assignments could use paper and pencil.
What can parents do? Our COVID numbers are way down but there is no guarantee that we will return to in-person instruction at the quarter. At the special board meeting in August, it was pretty obvious that almost all principals wanted school online. It is important that we make our voices heard.
Contact your school administrators. Every school will be making an individual plan for reentering school by the next board meeting (October 13). Let your administrators know how you feel.
Contact the school board. We have elected them to represent us. Their email addresses can be found at ecsdnv.net by clicking on Administration and then Board of Trustees.
Respectfully,
Marianne Dahl Johnson
Deeth
