Letter: Returning to In-person school

Editor:

Elko County teachers are working hard and doing their best in a difficult situation. However, online learning is not working well for our community. We need to return to in-person school as soon as possible.

There are many problems with online school. I only mention a few.

Students are missing out on valuable parts of an education that cannot be duplicated online. Some of these are science labs, group projects, hands-on learning, art and PE with proper supplies, and access to the amazing vocational offerings in our schools.

Our most vulnerable students are suffering the most. Giving a Chromebook and hotspot to students does little if they don’t have someone at home who knows how to use technology or who doesn’t speak English or who works during the day. Children with IEPs are at a great disadvantage. Learning gaps are widening.

Parents are struggling. Their mental health and jobs are being impacted. Many employers are scrambling to find workers because their employees have had to quit or drastically reduce hours so they can help their children learn. Some parents can’t do this financially and are dealing with feelings of guilt and frustration.