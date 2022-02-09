Letter: Right to bear arms is unequivocal

Editor:

It's obvious that President Biden and his fellow haters of firearms are still trying to take our guns. The type of arms is not specified in the 2nd Amendment, it makes no mention of rifles, revolvers, pistols or any other firearm.

The intent of this Amendment is not to restrict our citizens, rather it was designed specifically to restrict the government. That restriction has never been nullified and the counsel to the governmental leaders is the same today as it was when this Amendment was included in the Bill of Rights: leave law abiding armed citizens alone!

In other words, the 2nd Amendment was not written to give permission to citizens to own and bear arms. The language is brief but clear: The right of the people to keep and bear arms is "not to be infringed." Reasonable Americans understand "that the right of the people to keep and bear arms" means just what it says. It refers to one of the most basic right of individuals in our country.

The Founding Fathers knew very well that self-protection is a natural right of all people and firearms are an integral part of ensuring that protection. When the government bans common firearms or makes it difficult for law-abiding citizens to purchase them, like in California, New York and a few other states, there is absolutely no question: This is infringement! And it must not be tolerated.

Duane Hoem

Elko

