Letter: Rosen introduces Veterans Helpline

Editor:

As a veteran, I’ve never given a second thought to caring for other veterans. In 1969, after I was medically discharged from the Marine Corps after being critically wounded in Vietnam, I found it difficult to deal with the VA. I knew I had to find a better way of getting veterans care, because, I figured, if it’s happening to me, it’s happening to other veterans too.

I have been a veteran advocate for over 40 years. I know that our country must do more to take better care of our veterans, and Senator Jacky Rosen understands that. I was honored to have the opportunity to stand alongside her this week as her guest to the State of the Union.

Since her time in the U.S. House of Representatives she’s been a fierce advocate and is always ready to fight for veterans in Nevada and across the country.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s always a pleasure to work with the Senator, both in state and in Washington, DC, on the rights and issues for veterans and their families. In this 116th Congress, Senator Rosen has introduced six bipartisan bills aimed at helping our veterans get access to things like affordable housing and gainful employment, and she has supported and worked on dozens more while in the House and now in the Senate.