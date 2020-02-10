Letter: Rosen introduces Veterans Helpline

Editor:
As a veteran, I’ve never given a second thought to caring for other veterans. In 1969, after I was medically discharged from the Marine Corps after being critically wounded in Vietnam, I found it difficult to deal with the VA. I knew I had to find a better way of getting veterans care, because, I figured, if it’s happening to me, it’s happening to other veterans too.
I have been a veteran advocate for over 40 years. I know that our country must do more to take better care of our veterans, and Senator Jacky Rosen understands that. I was honored to have the opportunity to stand alongside her this week as her guest to the State of the Union.
Since her time in the U.S. House of Representatives she’s been a fierce advocate and is always ready to fight for veterans in Nevada and across the country.
It’s always a pleasure to work with the Senator, both in state and in Washington, DC, on the rights and issues for veterans and their families. In this 116th Congress, Senator Rosen has introduced six bipartisan bills aimed at helping our veterans get access to things like affordable housing and gainful employment, and she has supported and worked on dozens more while in the House and now in the Senate.
Recently, she introduced the Veterans Assistance Helpline Act, which would create a simple three-digit helpline staffed by real people, maybe even other veterans, who can connect veterans to the appropriate VA entities for information and assistance. If this bill passes, it would be a big asset for veterans, especially in rural areas. This bipartisan bill would create a one-stop-shop for veterans who would no longer have to struggle remembering all of the 1-800 numbers in existence for help and information.
I hope other Members of Congress are able to realize the impact a service like this could have and join Senator Rosen in supporting it.
Gil Hernandez
Elko