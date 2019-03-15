Try 3 months for $3
Editor:

I am very happy about the Forest Service's decision to halt fracking leases in the Ruby Mountains.

Unfortunately the BLM plans to continue lease sales around the Ruby Marsh National Wildlife Refuge.

Leases will be for sale in June.

Roberta Moose

Reno

