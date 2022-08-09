Letter: Ruling calls federal overreach into question

Editor:

Ever heard of a “major questions doctrine”? In the latest Supreme Court landmark case, West Virginia vs. EPA, SCOTUS’s majority opinion cited a major questions doctrine that “in certain extraordinary cases” where there is reason to doubt that Congress authorized a particular agency action, “both separation of powers principles and a practical understanding of legislative intent” require the agency to point to “clear congressional authorization” for its action.

In this case, the EPA and federal government massively overplayed their hand, and it may have undermined their entire legal system of land control. Each State Court system would be the only Court with jurisdiction. Accordingly, all land in the State, even if “owned” by the Federal government, would now be subject to State Courts and only the laws of that State apply!

West Virginia vs. EPA carries implications well beyond the environmental realm. ALL branches of government and bureaucracies and their scope of work had to be authorized THROUGH CONGRESSIONAL ACTION -- through the Legislative process -- through laws!

The opinion means only the US Congress has the power to make Federal laws, not Federal agencies. Therefore, any and all rulings, acts, mandates, codes, judgments, etc. made or enacted by any Federal Agency NOT AUTHORIZED BY LAW could be immediately made null and void! My guess … we will discover Congress has given very limited, if any power, through actual Federal law, to most Federal Agencies.

It is now time for leaders in Nevada to research the implications of this case and pushback on all installed agencies that have overstepped their authority. Time to look more deeply into the original intent and subsequent overreach of the EPA, CIA, FBI, ATF, DEA, IRS, NIH, CDC, FDA, Department of Education and more! This landmark case is a huge step in returning the power back to the people … remember, local control as was the intent of the founders of our Republic.

This is a HUGE step closer to FREEDOM and the protection of our general wellbeing and welfare-a game changer-a step toward eliminating control from government organizations that have no elected officials or accountability toward We the People.

Amy Nelson

Battle Mountain