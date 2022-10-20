 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Rustic restaurant modernized

Letters mailbox

Editor:

I read with interest the article "Pine Lodge continues tradition" (10/15/22), but I felt a need to comment. I have been going to the Pine Lodge for 41 years and frankly was more likely to take out-of-town visitors there than to The Star, mainly for the setting and the ambiance of rural Nevada; the great food (I once had Musk Ox tenderloin), the pictures, the wood construction, and especially the nature dioramas and the taxidermy. Everyone I took there loved it.

The article states the desire to serve the local community including area ranches, and hopefully lean heavily on local products, which is great. However, on my last foray to the Pine Lodge the food was great, but the atmosphere was not the same. Almost all of the taxidermy was gone, and I wondered why since I always felt it was such an integral part of what the Pine Lodge has been since I have been going there.

I found it interesting that Luc Gerber made the statement that it was taken out because "a lot of modern people are put off by it." Really? I am wondering who these "modern people" are that are offended by taxidermy, possibly the elite folks who helicopter ski? I don't know, but I have a feeling they aren't locals. Maybe I'm wrong.

Kevin John Hull

Spring Creek

