Letter: Save the giant sequoias

Editor:

Wild fires in California have killed thousands of giant sequoias in just the last two years. These magnificent towering trees are not easily replaced, young trees take centuries to grow to maturity. In years past, the sequoias were almost fire proof in forest fires. The warming climate has caused droughts, and now the wildfires are more intense, the blazes run hotter and high enough to kill these ancient trees.

Man made measures of fire retardants sprayed from above and the clearing of the forest undergrowth are not sufficient protection to save these treasures.

If climate change is not addressed and the warming of the of the planet keeps rising, the sequoias and then mankind will follow the path of the dinosaurs into oblivion.

Action to prevent this unthinkable outcome is needed before this trend becomes irreversible.

The senate is considering a carbon tax and dividend plan as part of the reconciliation bill to reduce the use of fossil fuels, which are continuing to increase the temperature of the planet unabated. If enacted, carbon emissions would be reduced by 30% by 2030 and would reach zero emissions by 2050. America must lead the rest of the world by its example in doing what is necessary for the health of our planet.

Please contact Senators Rosen and Cortez-Masto and urge them to enact these measures and to convince their colleagues in the senate to do the same. This may be our last chance to preserve the future of our giant trees as well as ourselves.

Janet Nelson

Reno

