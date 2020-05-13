Letter: Schiffman has the skills for CD-2

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

This election is about the need to stimulate meaningful and sustainable jobs creation; the need to advocate for a balanced, equitable and fair tax system; the need to ensure a sustainable and affordable Medicare health care system – especially for our must vulnerable, that being our senior citizens; and the need to guarantee the continued public support for the security of Israel, our only and true democratic ally in the Middle East.

From a public policy point of view, Congressional Candidate, CD-2, Steve Schiffman, advocates a balanced, equitable and fair tax system; increased low-interest, federal guaranteed student loans and grants for higher education; the need to ensure a sustainable and affordable Medicare; a commitment for the security of all Americans at home, and to lead America and its allies, notably Israel, in the battle against terror and extremism.

Steve offers voters of CD-2, a vision of growth and progress but with a dose of realism. Social change comes from within the person; not to be forced upon by political ideologues of either the left or right-wingers.

Steve offer the voters a perspective of global issues based on my own experience in the spheres of rule of law and jobs-generating economic development.