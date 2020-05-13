Letter: Schiffman has the skills for CD-2

Editor:
This election is about the need to stimulate meaningful and sustainable jobs creation; the need to advocate for a balanced, equitable and fair tax system; the need to ensure a sustainable and affordable Medicare health care system – especially for our must vulnerable, that being our senior citizens; and the need to guarantee the continued public support for the security of Israel, our only and true democratic ally in the Middle East.
From a public policy point of view, Congressional Candidate, CD-2, Steve Schiffman, advocates a balanced, equitable and fair tax system; increased low-interest, federal guaranteed student loans and grants for higher education; the need to ensure a sustainable and affordable Medicare; a commitment for the security of all Americans at home, and to lead America and its allies, notably Israel, in the battle against terror and extremism.
Steve offers voters of CD-2, a vision of growth and progress but with a dose of realism. Social change comes from within the person; not to be forced upon by political ideologues of either the left or right-wingers.
Steve offer the voters a perspective of global issues based on my own experience in the spheres of rule of law and jobs-generating economic development.
However, it takes more than beliefs to accomplish such goals. It requires a proven track record of accomplishing such real change. Steve offers a competitive advantage, that few, if any other, Democratic candidates, can match. His academic credentials, e.g., Master of Laws’ (LL.M.), law degree, from the London School of Economics, as well as a Juris Doctor (JD) degree, notwithstanding, Steve bring 30+ years of experience in the public sector, non-profit sector, and the private sector, worldwide including being on the Board of Trustees for an IRS-approved 501c3 non-profit charity.
In terms of skills, how many of my competitors for the Democratic nomination have experience actually drafting legislation? or working with Congress or with any other legislative body? How many Democratic candidates have actually negotiated with Beijing over important trade matters effecting American jobs?
The people of of CD-2 deserve a candidate who offers badly needed common sense.
Judy Schiffman
Las Vegas
