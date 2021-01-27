Letter: School staff receive vaccines

I would like to take a minute to say thank you to NNRH and the ECSD for making it possible for ECSD employees to get the Covid vaccine. Thanks to the doctors, nurses, and the hospital staff. That had to be a really long day for you.

To all of you who complained ... shame on you. Let me see if I have this right. For the ECSD employees it was a paid school day. For those of you who complained about how long it took, I guess your life isn't worth two hours or less of waiting.