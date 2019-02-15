Editor:
Hello my name is Ronnie Smith Jr. I live in Reno, Nevada and I am a student at North Valleys High School. One of my peers, Marina Johnson, came up with a protest titled “my shoulders should not be sexualized!” The protest is against High School dress codes in place around Nevada.
Marina is the head of the protest and I am a supporting protester. She has contacted Reno Gazette Journal and other newspapers around the state but the goal of the protest is to get students all around Nevada involved.
The protest will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 20. What students can do is wear tank tops and spaghetti straps to school. We mainly urge females to participate but the males can participate to. We are showing that women should not have to change what they are wearing because a man cannot control his sexual urge.
We want schools to focus on teaching students it is not OK to have a sexual urge in a public facility, such as school. We want students from Elko to participate.
If we are successful, we plan to get the dress code changed. If we are not successful, we will continue to hold/plan future protests not only in Nevada, but in California, Utah and eventually all around the U.S.
Ronnie Smith Jr.
Reno
