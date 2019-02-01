Editor:
In regards to the State of Nevada politics concerning the DOE’s shipment of Plutonium to Nevada. Why does the Nevada political representation continue to ignore that 85 percent of the state land mass is desert owned by the federal government, e.g. all U.S. Citizens?
Why, for strategic reasons and “national security” of AMERICA. Nevada has had a long history of this service to our country. Gov. Steve Sisolak said he is “beyond outraged by this completely unacceptable deception.”
Governor, the state’s opposition to this AND its opposition to Yucca Mountain are based on “your” politics, rather than the actual science and engineering conducted by the DOE. NONE of the Nevada representatives have toured the Idaho National Laboratory for an education about our nation’s nuclear technology. The best security has always been unannounced, unmarked movement. Many touring concerts employ such tactics. E.g. you and the other representative comments are statements based on opinion rather than research.
Ms. Titus, if you and Ms. Rosen want to deem this and the Yucca Mountain program unethical, you should legally recognize the facts. The Obama Administration which halted the Yucca program obstructed congressional law, and the Obama stoppage of Yucca was overruled by the courts, facts.
All occasions of Nevada’s legal challenges to the “Yucca Mountain Law” have been overturned by the courts. The Yucca program was never developed to serve Nevada politics; it was developed to serve all of America and the Nevada public. The truth is the citizens have been misled for over 35 years about its science and engineering stability.
Some 80 percent of the science and engineering community accept the Yucca facility as designed is a safe long-term sustainable facility. Most also believe that reprocessing technology eventually will resolve 96 percent of the Spent Nuclear Fuel. Will there ever be a chance that Nevada’s political representatives might be educated about nuclear technology?
Gary J. Duarte
Director
U.S. Nuclear Energy Foundation
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.