After blockage on the Lamoille highway the other night and the traffic holdup Wednesday morning, I wonder when the mavens of Elko county are going to realize that a second access road to Spring Creek is needed and is more important than pink sidewalks, metal sculptures and a tower in the park.
I am aware that there are grants, donations and required percentages of distribution of available funds, but surely funds can be found somewhere to provide the money necessary to build this access road. Just where are our tax dollars going?
This access road is a necessity. If you have a medical emergency you may be dead before you can get to the hospital, it is on the other side of the summit and just no way to get there. An expectant mother may be giving birth in the back seat or some other unexpected place.
What about a serious fire? No equipment can reach you to help extinguish it. Hopefully you don't have small children, home from school, who need supervision and care. Pets or livestock that need food.
These are only a few of the reasons a second access is needed NOW. Even a narrow two-lane road would be helpful.
Dee Meek
Elko
