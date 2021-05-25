Letter: Self checkout not for everyone

Editor:

Last week I went into Walmart as I have for many years. I am legally blind. I can still shop. When I went to check out I asked for a courtesy clerk to help. I was told "there is none it is all self checkout."

Because of my handicap I cannot do this. There are numerous folks in our community just like me that can not use the self checkout. Why not have at least one courtesy clerk to help us folks?

I was under the impression that Walmart believed in helping handicapped folks. We are handicapped too. What are we supposed to do in this cold, impersonal world of automation?

Bessie Ryder

Spring Creek

