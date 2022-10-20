Letter: Senator poor choice for Nevada

Editor:

Catherine Cortez Masto has been a poor choice for Senator for Nevada. She is without a clue; adding regulations and taxes to mining and energy producers as well as spending money on Green New Deal has a direct effect on inflation.

Next time she chooses to visit northeast Nevada, should do a "road trip" traveling in an EV, say from Las Vegas to Elko and Reno and return to Las Vegas. She would have time to consider the voter's security with problems at the border, drugs, crime, education the way it is in real America today.

She would have time to read the Constitution, another impeachment vote?

Why Not!

Note Article II, Section 3, "Care that the laws be faithfully executed".

As for support for veterans, we buy fuel and groceries too and her policies are painful to all us veterans.

Mr. Lincoln said you can fool some of the people some of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all of the time.

James Pond

Spring Creek