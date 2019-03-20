Editor:
As a former resident of Elko County and one who still continues to travel to the area frequently, I was grateful to hear that the U.S. Forest Service has recommended that their public lands in the Ruby Mountains NOT be made available for oil and gas leasing.
This is a true victory for Elko County and for all Nevadans! I would like to thank all of my friends in the area and from across the state who worked so hard to protect this special place. You spoke up and you made a difference. I may no longer live within eyesight of the Rubies, but they remain a special place for me where I hope to return often.
I would like to add a special thanks to Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. Senator Masto has always had Nevadans' backs when it comes to protecting the Ruby Mountains. The Senator understands that these mountains attract a wide variety of outdoor enthusiasts and sportsmen and are a key part of the tourism economy of the region. I support her decision to introduce the Ruby Mountains Protection Act in the U.S. Senate to protect this area from any future attempts at oil and gas leasing. Our children and grandchildren will benefit from these protections. Thank you, Senator Cortez Masto.
Janet Carter
North Las Vegas
