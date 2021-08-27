Letter: Shocked and awed by Biden

Editor:

I would like to express some white/black/brown/yellow PATRIOT RAGE!!

We don't know how many Americans are left in AFG? But we give the Taliban a LIST of Americans (and Afghan friendlies) to let through the checkpoints? And we are told the Taliban and ISIS-K are enemies? But Taliban allows ISIS-K bombers through the checkpoints? And Christians and friendlies have already been executed?

WHY do we trust anything about them? The whole upper "leaders of this country" administration and military need to be removed ASAP! Joe Biden and his handlers caused "Shock and Awe" on this side of my laptop monitor. They all need to go, NOW!

From a recent talk show: "What would you do differently than what JB has done, if you wanted to ruin America? Answer -- nothing -- ruin our relations with other democratic allies, energy, economy, military, IMMIGRATION (illegal -- with drugs, gang members, terrorists, human trafficking), defund police, allow criminals out early or not even arrest them (riots, anyone?), gun control (suppression of 1st & 2nd Amendments).

We are at a critical point in our nation's history -- we cannot allow these acts to go unquestioned and unpunished.

Mark DuBois

Elko

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0