Editor:
To become a U.S. citizen you must be able to read, write and understand English. If you are not a citizen you have no right to vote in a U.S. election.
If you are a legal citizen (regardless of country of origin) you should be able to read and understand English therefore you do not need a ballot written in Spanish. If you cannot understand English, how do you even know what issues are being settled by the vote? Therefore you have no right to vote. You are probably being misled by inconsistent propaganda.
Only U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote! Let's require positive proof of citizenship to vote. Keep American for Americans.
Dee Meek
Elko
