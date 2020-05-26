Letter: Shutting down the wrong things

Editor:
Shutting down fishing, going to the cemetery, camping, etc., is stupid.
We have good reason to want to recall the governor, he proves every day what a liberal Demobrat he is and the judge also must be; we have signed recall petitions for a reason!
What happened to all the recall papers? This governor is not for the people of Nevada, only a small part of it -- what about us up here in Northern Nevada?
Oh yes, and flags at half staff for an entertainer, he doesn't even know about this rule!
Erlean Radford
Elko
