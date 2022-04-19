Letter: Sisolak boosts infrastructure, housing

Editor:

Investing in our foundation is one of the most effective ways we can support our families, ensure our state’s long-term success, and grow our economy.

That’s why I was glad to see the Interim Finance Committee recently approved a number of infrastructure projects put forward by Governor Steve Sisolak, including a $250 million investment to the Home Means Nevada program to increase housing affordability statewide and $200 million to expand high-speed internet access to every family in Nevada -- including for tribal communities.

But that’s not all. Thanks to Governor Sisolak, Nevada is also investing millions in mental health resources, small business support, and food security programs.

These will go a long way to lower costs for our families, expand and strengthen our workforce, and grow our economy in every corner of our state. Thank you, Governor Sisolak, for making smart investments that will improve quality of life for countless Nevadans.

Daniel Corona

West Wendover

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0