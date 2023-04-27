Editor:

Snobbery everywhere these days! Status is so important -- the clothes one wears, the house in which one lives, but most of all the location of one’s residence.

When I tell those who enquire where I live and reply that it is Montello, Elko county Nevada -- they raise their eyes towards Heaven and one can see the look of pity and on their smug face.

“Oh, Darling, why not choose a town with some quality."

I reply that residing in Montello suits me very well and I don’t have to pay the blackjack dealer to do so.

Kathleen Mosses

Montello