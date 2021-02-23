Letter: Socialism is not the answer

Editor:

Socialists like Bernie Sanders are lying to our young people about the advantages of their form of government. We need look no further than Cuba and Venezuela for evidence of the failure of socialism.

Socialists say they have solved the "problem of capitalism." They believe or at least pretend to believe that socialism is the most charitable form of government. But is it? Ask yourself this question: Who suffers the most under socialism? The citizens in Cuba and Venezuela will tell you it is the poor among them that suffer the most, the very ones that socialists believe they are helping.

I think Winston Churchill had this in mind when he stated, "The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings. The inherent blessing of socialism is the equal sharing of misery."

The basic tenant of socialism is that an all wise government should determine what is best for us, that we are not smart enough to handle our own affairs or finances. P.J. O'Rourke, columnist for the Washington Post, doesn't agree with this. He states, "Giving money and power to the government is like giving whiskey and car keys to teenage boys."