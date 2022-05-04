Letter: Some timeless words from Will Rogers

Editor:

I am including some quotes from Will Rogers concerning our country's politics and his view of how well the elected officials were functioning during his time. He wrote these opinions years ago but they seem to be very reflective of what we see occurring today. The following are some of his most interesting observations:

1. There are men running our government who shouldn't even be allowed to play with matches.

2. Democrats are the only reason to vote for Republicans.

3. The short memory of the American voters is what keeps our politicians in office.

4. If America ever passes out as a great nation, we ought to put on the tombstone, "America died from the delusion she had about Moral Leadership."

5. We always want the very best man to win an election. Unfortunately he never runs.

6. America has the best politicians money can buy.

7. I remember when liberal meant being generous with our own money.

8. The taxpayers are sending congressmen on expensive trips abroad. It might be worth it except they keep coming back.

It appears that some things sadly never change.

Duane Hoem

Elko

