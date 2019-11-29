Letter: Sondland headline incorrect
0 comments

Letter: Sondland headline incorrect

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters mailbox

Editor:

Your headline of Nov. 21 on page A3 is a lie and does a disservice to America and our citizens. Ambassador Sondland said President Trump told him he wanted nothing from Ukraine, NO quid pro quo.

Ambassador Sondland presumed (not a directive from President Trump) there was a quid pro quo with the Ukraine.

You are misinforming the American people. You need to retract your falsehood, whether you agree with the lie or not.

Be sure and print this letter and a retraction of your lie.

F. Fehrmann

Spring Creek

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News