Letter: Speaker was no Grant Gerber

Editor:

As reported in your front-page coverage of the 6/20 rally to celebrate Elko’s “constitutional sheriff” initiative, Lander Counter Manager Ramos introduced Robert David Steele as a “driving force” behind the event. He compared him to Grant Gerber as “a guy who has a vision to put together a bunch of people … and come to the people.”

However, in no way can we compare Steele, with his ranting hate speech and a threat of “an Army Ranger battalion with fixed bayonets” to Gerber with his peaceful, grass roots protests.

Grant Gerber was, indeed, an energetic leader with a vision for local empowerment, organizing protest events such as the Jarbidge Shovel Brigade (2000) and the Grass March Cowboy Express (2014). The latter initiative, including horse relays from Elko to Carson City and from Pacific to Atlantic coasts, delivered petitions to Washington, D.C. in support of local ranchers who were being restricted in their grazing and water rights by an apparently incompetent and authoritarian BLM official.

Grant rode a horse that he renamed “Gandhi”, and he modeled the expedition after Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violent Salt March in India which was similarly a protest against government abuse.