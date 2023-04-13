Editor:

Public Citizen, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization (rated at 99% by charitynavigator.org) hosted a Zoom meeting last week to offer information about the indictments recently in the news. Here are the main points from that presentation that need to be faced, here in Elko County and across the USA:

• No one is above the law – not even a former President of the United States.

• That’s why a grand jury of everyday Americans has voted to charge Donald Trump with 34 felony criminal counts.

• When someone breaks the law, they should face repercussions. There shouldn’t be one justice system for everyday Americans and another for the rich and powerful – like former presidents – where they pay no consequences for their crimes.

• Anyone else would be prosecuted for these crimes, and they have been, in New York.

• This is a strong case based on troves of documents, evidence, and testimony.

• Instead of accepting accountability, Trump and his allies are attacking the prosecutor and judge and promoting violence.

• To be sure, these charges are only the beginning …including the investigations in Georgia and by the U.S. Justice Department.

I am a contributing member of the Public Citizen, and I invite our community members to visit their website www.citizen.org to learn about this organization “that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power, and fight to ensure that government works for the people – not big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country … We don’t participate in partisan political activities or endorse any candidates for elected office. We take no government or corporate money.”

Consider supporting this worthy organization and learn how you can speak truth to power.

J. Boyer

Spring Creek