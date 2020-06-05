Letter: Speech to the Spring Creek High School senior class

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Speech to the Spring Creek High School senior class

I am grateful for the opportunity to have been your principal, even though our school year was cut short. During such a challenging time for you seniors as the battle against a silent enemy wore on, you rose up and took on this adverse time with grace and courage. Many senior moments were taken from you and rather than complain about these missed memories you were tenacious.

It has always been said that through adverse times true character is shown and you, the class of 2020, have shown the meaning of true character. Let the lessons of the past guide your future, and your perseverance during a difficult time be your foundation for your next steps as you enter the next chapter of your life.

When you leave here tonight, look around…. appreciate what you had, what you have, nothing will be the same, take a picture, soak in the memory, amazing changes are coming your way. Keep people in your life that will change it for the better. Enjoy the little things, for one day you will look back and realize they were the big things. You decide how far you want to go. If you reach your goal, make a bigger goal. If you reach the top of the mountain, find a bigger mountain.