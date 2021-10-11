Letter: Stand with my children

Dear Sheriff Narvaiza:
Are you indeed a constitutional Sheriff? Have you taken an oath to support, protect, and defend the Constitution and the legitimate Government of the United States? What does that mean to you? When the Governor of Nevada runs afoul of the Constitution, will you defend the rights and privileges of the free citizens of Elko County, or are you merely riding along on the coattails of our Elko County Commissioners?
Because they will not hide their faces in a futile cloth, my two school-aged children, in direct violation of the 14th amendment, are being denied the privilege of free public education. “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States.” Our governor has made unilateral mandates that abridge their right to enjoy a public good.
I pay taxes! Elko county school district receives approximately $20,000 each year for the education of my children! I claim the right for my children to benefit from the public good of normal school.
We’ve had about enough of these “emergency measures.” How long will freedom loving Americans patiently endure the ridiculous usurpations of this tyrannical would-be king?
So Sheriff, here’s your opportunity to stand against a dictator, who is willing to make our children endure unnecessary emotional damage just so he can impose his will and establish his “new normal.” Here’s your chance to stand up for the unalienable rights and privileges of the free citizens of Elko County. Here’s your chance to truly be Elko County’s ultimate law enforcement by upholding America’s supreme law of the land.
On Tuesday, October 12, I will accompany my children to the Wells high school where I will re-enroll them to finish the rest of their school year. They will not be wearing masks. I assume the principal will attempt to stop them from claiming the privilege of public education. When he does so you can either arrest him for violation of the United States Constitution, or you can timidly hide, and let Steve Sisolak have his way with Elko County.
Together we can draw the line here. Together we can show his Highness the Governor that there are proud Nevadans unwilling to accept his unilateral infringement of our God-given rights. If you are unwilling to stand now, will your grandchildren be able to stand later?
For our great-grandchildren, in honor of our great-grandparents, let’s put an end to this un-American hogwash now.
Brian Gale
Rancher, Ruby Valley