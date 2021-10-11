Letter: Stand with my children

Dear Sheriff Narvaiza:

Are you indeed a constitutional Sheriff? Have you taken an oath to support, protect, and defend the Constitution and the legitimate Government of the United States? What does that mean to you? When the Governor of Nevada runs afoul of the Constitution, will you defend the rights and privileges of the free citizens of Elko County, or are you merely riding along on the coattails of our Elko County Commissioners?

Because they will not hide their faces in a futile cloth, my two school-aged children, in direct violation of the 14th amendment, are being denied the privilege of free public education. “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States.” Our governor has made unilateral mandates that abridge their right to enjoy a public good.

I pay taxes! Elko county school district receives approximately $20,000 each year for the education of my children! I claim the right for my children to benefit from the public good of normal school.

We’ve had about enough of these “emergency measures.” How long will freedom loving Americans patiently endure the ridiculous usurpations of this tyrannical would-be king?