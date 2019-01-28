Editor:
It has just been reported by the Texas Attorney General that more than 95,000 “non-citizens” are illegally registered to vote in Texas. The Texas Secretary of State has confirmed that more than 58,000 of these “non-citizens” have actually voted. California has done the same with “tens of thousands” of non-citizens added to the voter rolls via their DMV.
Nevada is no different; yet, the NV Secretary of State, Barbara Cegavske, has done virtually nothing about the potential thousands of “non-citizens” being registered to vote in Nevada. She previously initiated a voter fraud investigation, laying blame on the DMV for adding non-citizens to the voter rolls. The fact that Nevada DMV employees have been providing “voter registration materials to customers they know to be non-citizens,” has been surfaced with former Senator Dean Heller and with Cegavske repeatedly since 2016.
Now, through the ignorance of those Nevadans who voted in favor of Question 5 during the 2018 mid-term elections, anyone who visits the DMV for a driver’s license or state ID will be automatically registered to vote! Anyone, regardless of citizenship status!
Because of this, I suspect the secretary of state has given up with doing anything about it; unless there is a reason why she was the only Republican office holder to keep her position when the whole state went Democrat.
Previously, former Governor Sandoval vetoed a proposal for automatic registration of individuals when conducting business at the DMV. He did so to prevent a repeat of what has happened in California and Texas but Nevada voters have opened the door for statewide voter fraud.
Wayne Colla
Boulder City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.