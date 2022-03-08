Letter: Stay out of Russia-Ukraine war

Editor:

Putin is psycho with nukes. It doesn’t matter if he is serious or bluffing but the job of President Biden is to deescalate the situation, not escalate it. Let Russia and Ukraine nuke each other till they are a bloody radioactive putrefying mess but stay out of this war.

I had confidence that the United States could use wisdom and power for global good until President Bush got us into the debacle in Iraq and Afghanistan. Bin Laden was not in Afghanistan. Saddam did not have weapons of mass destruction. Saddam was not responsible for 9/11. Saddam did not cause terrorism in America. It was nothing but lies designed to get us into a fruitless war to show what a big man he was.

We have refused to deal with the evil that George Bush was and now it’s coming back to bite us. Now we have another idiot who wants to show the world what a big important righteous man he is and is willing to put your way of life and the safety of your family at risk in a global game of chicken. President Biden could care less about your well being but is thinking about his legacy and justice.

In a perfect world Putin would be captured and tortured till death but in the real world he is protected by a nuclear umbrella that ensures destruction of the planet before he is brought to justice. Our leaders are idiots. Please write your congressman and let them know that you're not willing to risk the mutual destruction of America so that presidents can dress up in military costumes and parade around on the decks of aircraft carriers to show the world what big important moral men they are.

Kem Kough

Wells

