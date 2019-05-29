Editor:
It’s encouraging to see the show of support for Shane Gilligan with his termination from the Elko High School baseball program. As a man of service, this support is overwhelming and surprising to him because, you see, it’s who he is at his core. However, to see this situation unfold unfairly, without merit and in a hateful, threatening and demeaning manner, I am not surprised. Here is why.
The cultural and operational norm the Elko County School District functions from is personal agenda, abuse of power and a knowledge that there are little options for the community. This generates a system of doubt, subsequent fear and an “I dare you” to say something attitude that will not challenge the establishment. As longtime residents, we know of numerous situations where this standard has applied and not only does it deeply affect those involved, but the entire community and school.
While people are speaking up and students are bravely voicing their disagreement of the current situation, I am skeptical that the district is listening. ECSD knows that ignoring this situation will allow the rally cry to die down, rely on the students having no other choice as to where and for who they play baseball and finally, they will move to send a message that will reinforce the current culture, perhaps, firing Shane from his teaching job.
I write this to provoke a necessary change that will strike up a conversation surrounding the need for immediate ACTION in which the ECSD administrators and School Board evaluate how they do business.
I’m curious, ECSD, how do you expect to create successful students, inspired educators and strong athletic and academic programs when you have individuals that lack personal integrity holding leadership positions? How do you expect to establish a consistent standard of behavior when you pick and choose whom you hold accountable?
To close, you, ECSD have once again proven where your priorities lie, and it is not with your students. It’s time ECSD to be better than the standard that was set too long ago.
Cara Gilligan
Disappointed EHS alumni
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.