Letter: Stepping down as swim coach

To the Elko Community:

After 20-plus years of coaching the Elko Swim Team I have decided to step down as a coach.

I would like to thank all the swimmers and their families for participating in swimming. It is the greatest sport a person can participate in!

I would like to thank all of the coaches I was able to work with and learn from. I would like to thank Nikki Johnson and all of the pool staff that continues to support the Elko Swim Team.

Finally, I would like to thank the Elko Community for all your support of the Elko Swim Team and I hope your support continues.

Patty Fisk

Elko

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0