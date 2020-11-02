 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Stepping down as swim coach
0 comments

Letter: Stepping down as swim coach

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters mailbox

To the Elko Community:

After 20-plus years of coaching the Elko Swim Team I have decided to step down as a coach.

I would like to thank all the swimmers and their families for participating in swimming. It is the greatest sport a person can participate in!

I would like to thank all of the coaches I was able to work with and learn from. I would like to thank Nikki Johnson and all of the pool staff that continues to support the Elko Swim Team.

Finally, I would like to thank the Elko Community for all your support of the Elko Swim Team and I hope your support continues.

Patty Fisk

Elko

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News