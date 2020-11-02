Letter: Stepping down as swim coach

To the Elko Community:
After 20-plus years of coaching the Elko Swim Team I have decided to step down as a coach.
I would like to thank all the swimmers and their families for participating in swimming. It is the greatest sport a person can participate in!
I would like to thank all of the coaches I was able to work with and learn from. I would like to thank Nikki Johnson and all of the pool staff that continues to support the Elko Swim Team.
Finally, I would like to thank the Elko Community for all your support of the Elko Swim Team and I hope your support continues.
Patty Fisk
Elko
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!