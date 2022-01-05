Letter: Sticking with soap and water

We have normal flora as natural protection on/in various parts of our bodies. Could we be sanitizing, masking, boosting, and distancing ourselves into endless epidemics? It's difficult to find a liquid hand soap that doesn't have a label stating "antibacterial". The same goes for some dish soaps and laundry detergents.

Nearly all businesses have sanitizing wipes and/or dispensers as you enter the facility. What ever happened to "wash your hands and keep them out of your mouth and nose"? Common sense also comes into play. If you're sick, stay home! And wash your hands with regular 'ole' soap and water!