Letter: Stop backing war in Ukraine

President Biden’s attempts to start World War III in Europe are illegal. The framers of our Constitution prohibit the President from waging war until war is declared by Congress.

Just because politicians know how to circumvent the Constitution does not make it legal. The framers of the Constitution knew that the extreme emotions aroused by evil in the world could cause the passions of one man to act in such a fashion as to involve America in actions that are detrimental to the wellbeing of our nation. Boy were they right.

There is no measure to the absolute hell that illegal actions in Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Afghanistan and Iraq have caused in senseless vain wars. In Desert Storm we kicked the hornet's nest so hard and stirred up so much hatred in the Mideast that it led to 9/11. Because we chose to believe the lie that Iraqis loved us by sacrificing our troops for their freedom the Untied States government did nothing to protect us from 9/11, causing untold horror to the occupants of the World Trade Center.

We need to get out of the Ukraine and stop sending arms in an attempt to bait Russia into escalating the war. Our troops are not cannon fodder to have their brains and guts splattered in Ukraine so that Biden can feel like a hero. Furthermore we need to hold Biden and the reprobates that have butchered our troops in previous illegal actions accountable for their actions.

Kem Kough

Wells

