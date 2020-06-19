Letter: Store employees should wear masks
Letter: Store employees should wear masks

Dear Elko Retail Owners:

During these scary times when people are leery about leaving their homes to shop, let alone “shop local” to support our local businesses, I find it a little surprising that quite a few local businesses are not requiring their employees to wear face masks.

I would think this would be a priority for all businesses that want their customers to feel safer when shopping. Unfortunately I will be rethinking where I continue to shop now.

Thank you.

Christy Moore

Spring Creek

