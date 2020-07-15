Letter: Stranded on way home from Elko

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Leaving Elko last Friday afternoon with the usual load of groceries, parts, and dogs, I took the frontage road to Osino to avoid construction work on I-80.

Descending the hill to the Osino on-ramp East, I heard a soft clunk and then attempting to turn onto the ramp, no steering!

A timely, passing sheriff’s deputy directed me back to clear the ramp entry and gave me some telephone numbers. AAA was already in Osino with calls ahead of me, so I would have a two-hour wait. AAA could not take passengers.

So I called my daughter an hour away, and settled to wait. I was in a safe place. It was hot but there was a nice breeze.

Now the fun began, and the reason for this letter. It was 4 to 6 p.m., quitting time, many Osino residents coming home on the access road. Fully three-quarters of them offered help with water for me and/or the dogs, even to sit with me until help came!

Some I knew, most I didn’t. A good friend from Elko helped us transfer heavy parts and feed to my daughter’s truck.

Then then local AAA service arrived. Happily passing him the keys, we were on our way home with warm thoughts for the really nice Osino people!