Letter: Support Biden's THRIVE Act

We have a once-in-a-generation chance for Congress to pass a transformational economic recovery package that puts over 15 million people to work in family-sustaining, union jobs across the economy — from care work to manufacturing — to cut climate pollution in half by 2030 and advance gender, environmental, Indigenous, economic, and racial justice, with particular attention to Black and Indigenous people.

It’s called the THRIVE Act. This bill offers a blueprint for economic renewal backed by a movement of movements, including unions, racial justice, climate, and other grassroots groups. The THRIVE Act will be introduced in Congress in April 2021. The THRIVE Act’s lead sponsors are Sens. Ed Markey and Jeff Merkley, and Reps. Debbie Dingell, Ilhan Omar, Jamaal Bowman, Pramila Jayapal, Earl Blumenauer, Ro Khanna, Yvette Clarke, and Nanette Barragán.

I'm hoping that all our Nevada congressional representatives will support this legislation.

Ann Bley

Mesquite

