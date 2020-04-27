Letter: Support effort to stop coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

In the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is difficult to know what is true and what is hype. The threat of serious illness and death is real. Nearly 2,000 Americans have died every day for the last week. They were beloved sons, daughters, mothers and fathers. Statistics and prediction models no longer matter to their families.

As a nurse, I care for both the physical and mental health of my patients. During a time of tragedy, comfort can be found from science: finding better treatments, a cure, and a vaccine. The families of those lost deserve every effort be made to stem the spread and further devastation of COVID-19. Our biomedical industry has the capability to deliver forward progress, provided partisan infighting doesn’t get in the way.

Bureaucratic regulations will only inhibit the speed at which science and innovation provide relief. There are over 300 clinical trials underway, but politics and red tape threaten success. Our elected officials must come together in support of the families of those lost and those that will be lost in the coming months. Actions, not statistics, are what matter in this time of crisis. True leadership will require collaboration and common sense.

Dr. Catherine Prato-Lefkowitz

Las Vegas

