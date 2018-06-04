Subscribe for 33¢ / day

I am writing to you today to express my support for Tony Liker in his race for City Council. I, Will Gold, am endorsing Tony Liker (Note: I am not affiliated with Tony Liker’s campaign, I do not know him, and I have never met him). Mr. Liker is one of the great members of the community in Elko and he would be a great member of the Elko City Council. Because, let’s be honest, most people know that the Elko City Council is in shambles.

I think Mr. Liker could be just the person to make our City Council great again. Why will I vote for the inimitable Tony Liker? Easy. I will list the reasons. He is a former prosecutor (law-abiding), he went to Stanford (smart), he played football in the NFL (tough), long-time Nevada resident (loyal), and he has a Tank. Do you think a man who owns a Tank will be weak on crime? That question answers itself.

Let’s look at some of his campaign promises. Mr. Liker will vote for a pay raise for the Police, he supports a strong agenda against domestic violence, he will vote against dope houses (major problem), and he will work hard and be fair to Everyone in Elko. How can you disagree with any of that? Dope houses are a seriously grave major problem in Elko and finally there is someone who will do something about them.

So, when you all go to the ballot box, please vote for Mr. Liker. I’m not going to slander or smear the other candidate running for City Council, but ask yourself this. Who do you want running the City, a high school teenager or a tough, fair lawyer? The choice is clear.

Will Gold

Elko

