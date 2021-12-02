Letter: Support habitat for deer herds

Editor:

It’s no secret Nevada’s mule deer population has been declining over the last two decades due to a multitude of factors, including drought, impacts from feral horses and improper grazing, and the loss of crucial winter and transition ranges caused by wildfire, human development, and invasive species.

In recent years, the Nevada Department of Wildlife has been using cutting-edge science to document important migratory routes and winter habitat utilized by GPS-collared mule deer. Much of this work has been carried out in the northeast corner of the state, where our largest deer herds in areas 6, 7, and 10 travel well-defined migration corridors.

This past August, Governor Sisolak signed an executive order calling for the creation of a Nevada Habitat Conservation Framework and, within that framework, a Nevada Wildlife Connectivity Plan to identify and conserve migratory corridors used by big game and other key species. The purpose behind this effort is to provide resource planners with the information they need to determine how best to conserve these vital habitats.

The Habitat Framework and Connectivity Plans also encourages — but does not require — private landowners to work with NDOW and land management agencies to improve habitat and make sure roads, fences, and other structures are not restricting the historic travel routes used by Nevada’s deer herds.

Let your local leaders know you support this plan. Together we can make a difference in the recovery of our deer herds.

Carl Erquiaga

Fallon

