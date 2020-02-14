Letter: Support medical bill legislation

Editor:

The balance of power between patients, doctors and big insurance companies is completely out of control. The insurers make all the decisions. They decide what’s covered and isn’t, what’s “in-network” and “out-of-network,” and how much they’ll reimburse patients, doctors and hospitals.

Recently, there's been a spike in Surprise Medical Billing. That's because the less insurance companies cover and pay, the more they profit. It’s that simple. Nevada patients and families are being threatened with medical bankruptcy by companies making record profits.

Big insurers are trying to pass legislation in Congress that would let them set the rates they pay to “out of network” hospitals and doctors. This legislation would give insurance companies the ability to low-ball providers and pocket even more money. This proposal is so extreme it could lead to doctor shortages and make it even harder for patients to find a doctor in their insurance network.